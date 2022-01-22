UP Assembly Polls 2022: BSP President Mayawati releases list of candidates for second phase

The BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) President Mayawati released the second list of 51 candidates for constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday, January 22.

As per sources, among the 51 candidates declared today, 23 belong to the Muslim community and 10 are Scheduled Castes. A total of 55 seats will go to the polls in the second phase on February 14.

The BSP list contains candidates for seats in Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts. Mayawati also released a new slogan 'Har polling booth ko jitana hai, BSP ko satta mein lana hai.'

Meanwhile, releasing the names of the candidates, BSP President also appealed to her party workers to follow the COVID-19 protocol issued by the Election Commission while working for the victory of candidates to realise the dreams of B.R Ambedkar and party's founder Kanshi Ram.

She said, "The BSP is fighting alone in UP and Uttarkhand with full strength and preparations but in Punjab, it has formed an alliance with Akali Dal. I have full faith that our party will get good results in these two states and its alliance will perform well in Punjab."

The first list of candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party was released on January 15. The seven-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10 and continue till March 7 and results will be declared on March 10.