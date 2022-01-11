UP Assembly polls 2022: BJP resorts to door-to-door campaigning as EC cancels physical rallies

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Election Commission had ordered to halt physical political rallies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections 2022. In compliance with the order, BJP has decided to launch its door-to-door polling campaign.

During this campaign, BJP will be visiting the home of beneficiaries of the Central and state government schemes. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, who visited the Ballu Adda locality in Lucknow, said, "We are following the Election Commission's guidelines and Covid protocols in this campaign.”

As a part of this campaign, teams of BJP party leaders, in groups of five, will be visiting the homes of the voters in order to interact with them one-on-one and discuss the persisting issues in the state.

While talking to reporters, Singh said, “As per the guidelines of the Election Commission, the BJP is reaching to the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Centre and state governments. We are giving our report card to the public, and taking suggestions from them as well. This is the first government, which is going door-to-door.”

BJP is making several efforts to retain its power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which are set to begin from February. Last week, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also said that he is confident the BJP will have victory once again and will win with a “thumping majority.”

Though the party has made it clear that it will conduct its door-to-door campaign for the elections following all the necessary COVID-19 protocols, the opposition parties have criticized their movie, saying that they are putting the people at risk of contracting the virus.

Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Yadav, in a tweet, said, “Yesterday, (BJP in-charge of UP) Radha Mohan Singh held an election meeting with all the office bearers of the BJP including Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, state president, leaders, and ministers. Today, he has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Yadav further added, “Leaders, who were present in the meeting instead of isolating themselves, are engaged in public outreach, and are putting the lives of people at risk.” Tweeting in Hindi, Yadav said “BJP is spreading coronavirus by doing door-to-door campaigns (ghar ghar corona baat rahe hain).”

