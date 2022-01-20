UP assembly polls 2022: After Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh’s brother-in-law Pramod Gupta joins BJP

As the election frenzy in India has kicked off this month, many political leaders have joined their opposition parties. In a major hit to Samajwadi Party, another relative of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has decided to join BJP.

Former UP CM Mulayam Sigh Yadav’s brother-in-law, Pramod Gupta, switched over to the BJP, which is the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, just a few weeks ahead of the assembly polls. Gupta was formerly an MLA from Samajwadi Party.

The former SP MLA joined BJP in the presence of senior party leader Laxmikant Bajpai on Thursday morning in Lucknow, according to news agency ANI. He is not the first relative of Mulayam Singh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to join BJP ahead of the elections.

Before leaving the Samajwadi Party, Pramod Gupta attacked Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that he has “imprisoned” former party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and had not been following the ideology of the party.

Gupta, before joining BJP, had said, “SP is giving shelter to mafias and criminals and there is no point in staying in such a party. Akhilesh has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav. Netaji (Mulayam Singh) and Shivpal were tortured by Akhilesh.”

Gupta also claimed that those who followed the SP ideology in the party were being pushed out, while those who are abusing Mulayam Singh are being promoted in the party by Akhilesh Yadav. He said, “People who believe in the Samajwadi ideology are being edged out, we are very unhappy.”

This comes just a day after Aparna Yadav, who is the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh, joined BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. She is likely to have sought a ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat, as per ANI.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Mulayam Singh’s younger son Pratik Yadav. They got married in 2011. The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 10 and will be conducted in seven phases. The counting of the votes will be done on March 10.