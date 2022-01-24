Search icon
UP Assembly Elections: Samajwadi Party declares candidates on 159 seats

The Samajwadi Party has announced MP Mohd Azam Khan as a candidate from Rampur and Abdullah Azam from Suar in Rampur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

The Samajwadi Party on Monday announced candidates on 159 seats for the seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh to be held from February 10 to March 7.

Shivpal Singh Yadav has been named as a candidate while Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri.

Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan has been named as a candidate from Rampur, while Abdullah Azam will be the party`s nominee from Suar in Rampur.
 

Some turncoats who have been given tickets include Supriya Aron from Congress, Daddu Prasad from BSP, and Brijendra Prajapati from BJP.

A party spokesman said that the candidates on the remaining seats would be announced soon.

The 403-member UP Assembly will go to the polls between February 10 and march 7, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

 

 

