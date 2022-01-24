UP Assembly Elections: Samajwadi Party declares candidates on 159 seats

The Samajwadi Party on Monday announced candidates on 159 seats for the seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh to be held from February 10 to March 7.



Shivpal Singh Yadav has been named as a candidate while Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri.



Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan has been named as a candidate from Rampur, while Abdullah Azam will be the party`s nominee from Suar in Rampur.



Some turncoats who have been given tickets include Supriya Aron from Congress, Daddu Prasad from BSP, and Brijendra Prajapati from BJP.



A party spokesman said that the candidates on the remaining seats would be announced soon.



The 403-member UP Assembly will go to the polls between February 10 and march 7, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.



