UP Assembly elections: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes BIG statement about Congress

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Congress party general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that the party will contest all 403 seats in 2022 and emerge as winners on Sunday, November 14.

While addressing the party cadre at the Pratigya Sammelan - Lakshya 2022 in Anoopshahr, Priyanka Gandhi called the Uttar Pradesh elections a 'do or die' situation. She also ruled out any alliance with any other political party. She said that the leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were not around when the Unnao rape case incident took place in 2017 or the Hathras rape and murder in 2020 and that the only party fighting for people was Congress.

She further said that the electoral contest can only be won by strengthening the party at the booth level and has asked Congress workers to be active on social media to promote the party and the welfare activities they are doing in Uttar Pradesh.

She also lashed out at BJP-led Centre over rising fuel prices. She stated that for 70 years, under the Congress regime fuel prices did not shoot above Rs 70 per litre and that in the last few years BJP has let the guard down and has allowed the prices to shoot upwards of Rs 100 per litre.

Priyanka Gandhi further added, the BJP has no respect for the freedom of movement since the leaders of the party did not participate in the country's independence and that only Congress has brought development, brotherhood and harmony.