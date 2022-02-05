"BJP alone can take UP on the path of development": Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

On Saturday, February 7, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a rally in the Kheragarh area of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh stated that India handled the COVID-19 pandemic better than developed nations, including the United States of America.

He said, "The way India dealt with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic is unmatched even by developed nations like the US. No other nation has vaccinated its citizens with the speed that India could do in a short span of time."

Rajnath Singh called upon the people to reject politics of appeasement and religion and slammed the Samajwadi Party for indulging in politics of appeasement. He asserted that the BJP alone can take Uttar Pradesh on the path of development.

He said, "The Samajwadi Party does politics of appeasement. Politics should be done for the welfare and development of people, and not merely for forming the government. Politics should not be based on caste or creed. The SP is doing religion and caste-based politics."

He further added, "The development of new India is possible with the progress of UP. The BJP alone can take UP on the path of development."

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.