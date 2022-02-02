UP Assembly Elections 2022: TMC to contest Lok Sabha polls from UP in 2024, says Mamata Banerjee

Just a few days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, all the rival political parties are gearing up for the battle of the state. Amid the election frenzy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a significant announcement.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, just a week ahead of the UP elections, extended her support to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the state and also said that her party, the Trinamool Congress, will be contesting the UP polls in Lok Sabha in 2024.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the West Bengal CM said, “In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on 8th February 2022. We (TMC) will contest from UP in Lok Sabha polls (in 2024).”

Banerjee further added that TMC will work towards making West Bengal strong over the next two years so that they can win all 42 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. She further added that her party has built her unit in Goa and Tripura, with the vote percentage over 20 percent.

Mamata said, “Have built my unit in Goa, in Tripura my vote percentage is over 20%. We’ve to make West Bengal stronger in the next 2 years so that we get all 42 seats (in 2024 LS polls), have to chase BJP away. Uniformity will be there in TMC; will do my first working Committee meeting in Delhi.”

She further said, “I want all regional parties to unite, fight and defeat the BJP in 2024.” She also said that she has been told through sources that at least seven to eight BJP leaders want to join TMC in the near future.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 10, with Samajwadi Party and BJP as the top contenders in the state. The voting will take place in seven phases, while the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.