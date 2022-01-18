UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP to launch scheme for 300 units free electricity, says Akhilesh Yadav

As the battle for Uttar Pradesh intensifies with political parties campaigning in full force, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has decided to offer a major benefit to the residents of the state ahead of the assembly elections in February.

Yadav on Tuesday has said that the Samajwadi Party will be launching a door-to-door campaign to register domestic consumers for up to 300 units of free electricity in Uttar Pradesh, where the assembly polls are set to commence from February 10.

Elaborating, Akhilesh Yadav said that the new scheme of the Samajwadi Party will be implemented if the party emerges victorious in the upcoming assembly polls. The scheme was announced by Yadav on January 1, and the registrations are set to begin from Wednesday, January 19.

Yadav said that the manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections will be released by the party soon and that 300 of units free power to domestic consumers and free power for irrigation to farmers will be the “number one promise” for the residents.

While speaking to the media at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Yadav said, “While filling up forms to avail the scheme, the applicants should fill in the name exactly as mentioned in their power bill.” This campaign of the Samajwadi Party has been named "300 unit bijli pao, naam likhao, choot na jao" (get 300 unit free electricity....get yourself registered).

The SP chief said that party cadres will travel door-to-door in Uttar Pradesh to get the forms filled for this campaign from Wednesday. Yadav further added that the party manifesto for the state has taken into consideration the suggestions of the general public, as well as the community of doctors, traders, and farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are set to commence from February 10 and will be conducted in seven phases for a total of 403 seats. Voting will be conducted on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and March 7 while the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.