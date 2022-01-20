Search icon
UP Elections 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest from THIS seat

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Akhilesh to contest UP polls from Karhal seat in party stronghold of Mainpuri Lucknow, Jan 20. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district, the party's national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said Thursday.

Akhilesh, who is an MP from Azamgarh seat, had on Wednesday said he would decide on contesting the polls after talking to the people of his constituency. 

"The party president will contest from Karhal seat of Mainpuri," Ashutosh Verma told PTI on Thursday. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav represents Mainpuri constituency in parliament.

