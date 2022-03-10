UP Assembly Elections 2022 Result: Zee News Opinion Poll hits the bullseye with 95% accuracy

As the result for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 unfolded, it proved the Zee News opinion poll conducted a month ago right! In the opinion poll conducted by Zee News, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to be getting between 245 to 267 seats. While counting is still underway, the BJP is now on course to win in 250 seats.

The accuracy of the opinion poll is not limited to the BJP. The Samajwadi Party was predicted to win between 125 and 148 seats. As per latest updates from the Election Commission, the SP is winning on 115 seats.

On the other hand, the Bahujan Samaj Party led by matriarch Mayawati underwhelmed. It was predicted to win on 5 to 9 seats but could only grab a single seat. For Congress, the prediction of the opinion poll was 3 to 7 seats. The party has obtained 2 seats in the UP Assembly Elections 2022.

The Zee News opinion poll was conducted in association with Designboxed and published on February 4. The poll had been conducted across the polling constituencies in UP between January 20 and February 2. Respondents included over 3 lakh people in the state. The margin of error in the survey results was 4%. As per the final results coming today, the Zee News Opinion Poll has proven to be 95% accurate.

