UP Assembly Elections 2022: Dharmendra Pratap, India’s tallest man, joins Samajwadi Party

Just a few short weeks ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who is considered to be the tallest man in India, has joined the Samajwadi Party on January 22, in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party wrote, “Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh acquired the membership of the Samajwadi Party while expressing trust in the policies of the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav's leadership.”

Dharmendra Pratap Singh is 46 years old, and is about 8 feet 2 inches tall, making him the tallest man in India. His name has been entered in the Guinness Book of World Records, and he is also considered to be one of the tallest men in Asia.

Before this, two members of the Yadav family had left the Samajwadi Party to join BJP ahead of the UP assembly polls 2022. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, and brother-in-law Pramod Gupta, both switched parties and joined the governing BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Pramod Gupta, at the time of leaving SP, alleged that party chief Akhilesh Yadav has “imprisoned” father and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, and has not been ruling the party according to the SP ideology.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that he will be contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 from his home turf of Karhal. He has expressed confidence that he will be winning the UP elections with a massive majority.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 for 403 seats are set to commence from February 10, and will be conducted in seven phases. The counting of the votes is scheduled for March 10.