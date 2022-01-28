UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP releases new list with names of 91 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released another list for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections 2022 with the names of 91 candidates. So far, the BJP has announced the names of candidates for 287 assembly seats.

Major seat holders from BJP are Siddharthnath Singh from Allahabad West, Shalabmani Tripathi from Deoria Sadar seat, Nand Gopal Nandi from Prayagraj South, Amit Chauhan from Bikapur in Ayodhya and Ramchandra Yadav from Rudauli.

Apart from this, BJP has allotted tickets to Anupama Jaiswal from Bahraich, Sindhuja Mishra from Kunda, Akhilesh Mishra from Azamgarh Sadar seat, Aarti Tiwari from Gosaiganj and Prateek Bhushan Singh from Gonda.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10 with voting for 58 seats in 11 districts of the western part of the state. The second phase will begin on February 14, voting will be held in 55 seats of the state.

The third phase will begin on February 20 and the fourth phase will be held on February 23.