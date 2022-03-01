UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP chief JP Nadda clarifies CM Yogi’s 80-20 remark, talks about religious politics

In the midst of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, BJP President JP Nadda sat down for an exclusive interview with Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary to discuss some of the major talking points of the election frenzy enveloping five states in India.

While discussing the elections, Sudhir Chaudhary questioned Nadda on the remark made by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the polls, saying that the Bhartiya Janta Party will emerge victorious in the state with an 80-20 vote ratio.

In the interview, Chaudhary asked, “This time the first and second phase of voting took place, it was said that Muslim voters cast their votes together at one place while people of other castes got divided. Do you think that your plans have not reached the Muslim voters?”

He further said, “Yogi Ji's formula for the elections is 80-20. BJP just left the remaining 20 percent. What would you like to say about this consolidation?”

Replying to this, BJP leader JP Nadda said, “I have to pay attention to the terminology in answering this. We do not talk of division and disintegration, we talk of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. We want to take everyone along.”

Nadda said, “Our opponents have been spreading misinformation about us for a long time, trying to keep a section of the society separate from us, they are also successful, they are successful in elections, but our efforts are on.”

Talking about religious divisions, he added, “We never asked the religion of the beneficiaries of the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme. We always want to give rights to the poor. I hope sooner or later they will understand that BJP is working towards changing lives for the better.”

Chaudhary further questioned, “Obviously the schemes are for everyone, but even then there is a section that votes that don’t come to you in the name of religion.”

“Yes it is so in its own way. The Indian society is very big but our attitude towards them is not negative, regardless of what others might think,” the senior BJP leader replied.