India

UP Assembly Elections 2022: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi promises 2 chief ministers, 3 deputy CMs on win

As announced by AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi chief Out of the two CMs, one will be from the backward classes and the other will be from the Dalit community.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a new pre-poll front, 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha', promising two chief ministers for Uttar Pradesh, if the new front is voted to power.

While launching the new outfit, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief also promised three deputy chief ministers for the state, saying his new front will fight the UP assembly polls on all its 403 seats.

Out of the two CMs, one will belong to the backward classes and the other to the Dalit community, he said, adding the state will also have three Dy CMs, with one belonging to the Muslim community.

"If voted to power, the Morcha will give two chief ministers to the state. Of this one will be from the OBC community, while the other will be from the Dalit community. Apart from this, three deputy chief ministers will be made, of which one will be Muslim," Owaisi said.

Owaisi did not explain under what provision of the Constitution the state will have two CMs.

Owaisi launched the new front jointly with little-known political outfit Jan Adhikaar Party of former Uttar Pradesh minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and an all-India body of government employees of the backward, Dalits and minority community, founded by Kanshi Ram in 1970s.

The AIMIM chief announced the launch while addressing a press conference along with Kushwaha and current chairperson Waman Meshram of the all-India Backward and Minority Community Employees Federation (BAMCEF).

Former UP minister Kushwaha was made the convenor of the new front.

"The doors of the Morcha are open for other political parties”, said Kushwaha.

He also claimed that the UP assembly poll battle which is being perceived to be between the BJP and SP, is now between the Morcha and the BJP.

