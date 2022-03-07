UP Assembly Elections 2022: 54.76% voter turnout in last phase

The seventh and final phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh saw 54.76 per cent voting on Monday, Election Commission data said. This is the least voter turnout amongst all other phases for the 403 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The district wise polling percentage is Azamgarh 53.23 per cent, Bhadohi 54.26 per cent, Chandauli 61.16 per cent, Ghazipur 54.77 per cent, Jaunpur 53.55 per cent, Mau 57.02 per cent, Mirzapur 54.93 per cent, Sonbhadra 56.95 per cent, and Varanasi 52.79 per cent, the EC data showed.

A total of 613 candidates were trying their luck in this phase on the 54 seats across nine districts, which include 11 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes by an electorate consisting around 2.06 crore.

The first phase of polls on February 10 had seen 62.43 per cent voter turnout, phase 2 polls on February 14 64.66 per cent, phase 3 on February 20 62.28 per cent, phase 4 on February 23 registered 62.76 per cent, phase 5 polling on February 27 had registered 58.35 per cent while voting for phase 6 on March 3 had witnessed 56.43 per cent voting.

