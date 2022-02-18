UP Assembly Elections 2022: 39% candidates are crorepatis, 22% have criminal records

The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polling will take place on Sunday (February 20). A total of 627 candidates will contest from 50 constituencies.

As per the ADR report, 135 out of the 623 candidates which makes up approximately 22 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: THESE persons will be allowed to cast vote via postal ballot

Number of candidates who have declared their criminal records party-wise:

- 30 out of 58 candidates from SP - 52%

- 25 out of 55 candidates from BJP - 46%

- 23 out of 59 candidates from BSP - 39%

- 20 out of 56 candidates from INC - 36%

- 11 out of 49 candidates from AAP - 22%

While money remains one of the most important factors in any election, candidates have to declare their income or assets while filling out the nomination form. For the third phase of UP elections 2022, around 39 per cent of overall candidates have declared their assets above 1 crore rupees.

Percentage of candidates who have declared assets above 1 crore:

- 90% from SP

- 87% from BJP

- 78% from BSP

- 52% from INC

- 37% from AAP

In the third phase of UP elections, the number of female candidates who will take part is 96. Meanwhile, the number of candidates that have declared their age between 25 - 40 years is 241 whereas 300 candidates have declared their age between 41 - 60 years.

Around 81 candidates have declared their age between 61 - 80 years and only a single candidate is of age 83.