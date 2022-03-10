UP Assembly Election Result 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath set to create record in Uttar Pradesh's history

As the counting of votes is underway for the 403 Assembly Seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being seen as getting a clear majority in the trends. If trends convert into actual results, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will become the first CM in the history of the state to return to power after completing his five-year term.

First CM to come to power after completing his term

With the formation of the government in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will become the first chief minister who will come back to power after completing his five-year term. Earlier, many chief ministers have come back to power in UP, but none of them had completed their first five-year term. These include names such as Sampurnanand, Chandra Bhanu Gupta and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna.

Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and has completed his five-year term. BJP's win this time will make Yogi Adityanath the first chief minister in the history of Uttar Pradesh under whose leadership a party is returning to power after completing a five-year term.