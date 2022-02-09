UP Assembly Election Phase 1 voting tomorrow: Step-by-step guide to check your name on voter list, download voter slip

The first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held tomorrow (February 10) marking the beginning of seven-phase polls in the state. As many as 58 constituencies across 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase. The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Voters can check whether their names are on the voter list or not in two simple ways.

First through personal details and EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number. Voters can visit the state's election commission website to check and download the voter list.

Voters can visit http://ceouttarpradesh.nic.in. Upon scrolling down, one can see a number of options such as Voter List, Search Your Name in Voter List, Know Your Electoral Details, Know Your Polling Station, and Download e-EPIC on the Home Page. Voters can click on Search Your Name in Voter List to download their voter slip. To check the list, people can click on the Electoral Roll (Voter List).

After clicking on Search Your Name in Voter List, electorates will be directed to a different page where two options are available. On this page, voters can check their details by entering their name and EPIC number. Upon entering either the name or EPIC number, the electorates can download voter slips.

Step-by-step guide to check names on voter list

Visit the official website of ECI at https://eci.gov.in/

Look for the Current ‘Issue section’. Click on 'Search name in Voter List'

A new page will open

You have two ways to look for your name on the voter list. Either you can search using your name, father's/husband's name, Age/ DoB, and State. Or, you can ‘Search by EPIC no’. You can find the EPIC number on your voter ID card.

Enter the Captcha code. Click on 'Search'

Details will appear on the 'Number of Record (s) Found' section

To confirm your name on voter list, click on 'View Details'

How to download voter slip

Visit the official website at http://ceouttarpradesh.nic.in/

Click on Search Your Name in Voter List

You will be directed to a different page

You can check your details using the name or EPIC number. You can also take a download of your voter slip.