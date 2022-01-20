Zee Opinion Poll: BJP likely to form government in UP with absolute majority

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

Ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 to be held next month, Zee News conducted the biggest opinion poll to find out 'Janta ka Mood' in the state. One big takeaway from the survey involving a sample size of 10 lakh people, the incumbent BJP likely to win UP Assembly Polls 2022 with absolute majority (245-267 seats).

Uttar Pradesh, the largest Indian state has a big political significance and plays a pivotal role in the national politics. The biggest contenders BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP are contesting for the 403 seats to the State Legislative Assembly. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, BJP registered a massive victory by winning 312 seats.

Key takeaways

Incumbent BJP likely to win UP Assembly Polls with absolute majority.

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party likely to gain massive vote share.

Samajwadi Party is likely to gain almost 12% voteshare compared to 2017.

Mayawati's BSP likely to face near wipeout as majority of its votes shift to SP.

Samajwadi Party predicted to gain in Purvanchal but BJP still ahead.

Saffron surge in Bundelkhand, BJP likely to sweep 19 seats in the polls.

BJP likely to sweep Central Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming elections.

In Western UP, Bharatiya Janata Party is in a close fight with Samajwadi party.

BJP likely to win 76 seats while SP likely to grab 34 seats in Awadh region.

UP seat projection

Bharatiya Janata Party - 245 to 267 seats

Samajwadi Party - 125 to 148 seats

Bahujan Samaj Party - 5 to 9 seats

Congress - 3 yo 7 seats.