UP Assembly Election 2022: Voting for 59 seats in 9 districts in the fourth phase underway, know every details

The fourth phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 is underway. In this phase, votes will be cast for 59 assembly seats in 9 districts. 624 candidates from Rohilkhand to Terai belt and Avadh region are in the fray. 16 seats are reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

In the first three phases, votes were cast for 172 out of 403 seats in the UP Assembly. 59 assembly seats in the fourth phase of UP assembly elections are from Raebareli, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur and Banda districts.

Tight security arrangements

For the fourth phase of polling, elaborate security arrangements have been made. Special monitoring is being done at sensitive booths. Out of the 59 seats, 3 - Hussainganj, Bindki, Fatehpur are considered sensitive.

Special arrangements have been made to motivate women to vote. 137 pink booths (women's booths) have been set up in various districts. 36 women inspectors, sub inspectors and 277 women constables and head constables have been deployed at Pink Booths.

EVM security

860 company paramilitary have been deployed for the security of polling stations, strong rooms and EVMs.

UP Police's 7022 Inspector, Sub Inspector, 58132 Constable, Head Constable have been deployed in the fourth phase.

21 Company PACs, 50490 Home Guards, 1850 PRD Jawans, 8486 Chowkidars have also been put on election duty.

Policemen have also been instructed to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

All eyes on Raebareli

Raebareli is also a seat to watch out for as it is considered to be the stronghold of the Gandhi family. Congress President Sonia Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP from here.

Along with this, the election strategy of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also be tested in the fourth phase of voting.

All eyes are on the seats of Awadh region because the party which won from here in the last two assembly elections was the one which formed the government.

Figures from last election

About 90% of the seats in this phase are with the BJP and its allies. In fact, in the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 51 of these seats. While one seat went to its ally Apna Dal (S).

Samajwadi Party got four seats, while the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party got two seats each. Before the UP elections 2022, two Congress MLAs and one BSP MLA have joined BJP.

BJP did clean sweep in four districts

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP alliance did a clean sweep in 4 out of 9 districts. During this, the BJP had won all four seats in Pilibhit, eight in Lakhimpur Kheri, six in Banda and six in Fatehpur, in which one went to Apna Dal (S).

Out of 8 seats in Hardoi, BJP got seven and one went to Samajwadi Party. The BJP had won seven seats in Sitapur. While BSP and SP got one seat each. BJP had captured eight out of nine seats in Lucknow. SP was successful in winning one seat. In Raebareli, BJP had won 3 out of 6 seats while Congress got two seats and SP got one seat.