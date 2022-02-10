UP Assembly Election 2022: Know how to download Digital Voter ID Card on phone

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election begins today. In the first of the seven phase election, 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of the state will go to polls. This time the Election Commission has started e-EPIC or Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card.

The e-EPIC is a non-editable and secure PDF version of the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) for the voters who will be exercising their franchise in the state assembly polls. The Election Commission of India has made it easier for voters to download the elector's photo identity card (e-EPIC) online. This can become helpful in case you lose your original voter id card or misplace it.

The e-EPIC is a portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or in a self-printable form on the computer. Voters can store the card on their mobile phone, upload it on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to PCV EPIC being issued for fresh registration.

The digital voter ID card also gives you an option to apply for a duplicate id card or change the address online. When you change the city or state you will not face the difficulty of making a new card every time. You can just change the address online and download the fresh voter ID card with an updated address.

The e-EPIC is equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification. In this card, the voters will have a secured QR code with images and demographics like serial number, part number, etc.

How to download a digital voter identity card

Log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Now, click on the option of download E-EPIC.

Enter your e-EPIC number, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Then click on Download EPIC.

Another method to download a digital voter identity card

You can also download e-EPIC from https://nvsp.in.

Register/Login on NVSP.

Enter EPIC Number or Form Reference Number.

Verify the OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

Click on Download e-EPIC.