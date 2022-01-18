Uttar Pradesh’s first woman CM Sucheta Kripalani used to carry cyanide capsules with her - Know why

Today we will tell you about Sucheta Kripalani, a freedom fighter and politician, and India's first woman Chief Minister, serving as the head of the Uttar Pradesh government from 1963 to 1967.

Kripalani was born in 1908 in Ambala, Punjab (present-day Haryana), and later went on to become a lecturer at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). In 1936, she married JB Kripalani, a well-known figure of the Indian National Congress, who was twenty years her senior.

It is said that their marriage was opposed by both their families as well as Mahatma Gandhi, however, Sucheta herself persuaded Gandhi and convinced him by saying that he would be getting another employee, in the form of Sucheta, along with JB Kripalani.

After her marriage, Sucheta joined the INC. During the Quit India Movement of 1942, she came forward along with Aruna Asaf Ali and other women leaders. She became the first president of the Mahila Morcha of the Congress party.

An interesting anecdote about Sucheta is that she used to carry cyanide capsules with her.

What happened was that in 1946, fierce communal riots broke out in Noakhali (now Bangladesh). Along with Gandhiji and her husband JB Kripalani, Sucheta visited the riot-affected areas. It is said that women were subjected to a lot of atrocities there and this was the main reason why Sucheta used to carry cyanide capsules with her.

Sucheta always kept cyanide with her even when she was holding the CM post of UP. As for her political career, Sucheta, from 1960 to 1963, served as Minister of Labour, Community Development and Industry in the UP government after which in October 1963, she became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the first woman to hold that position in any Indian state.