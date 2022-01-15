UP Assembly Election 2022: BJP releases 1st list, more than 60% seats for OBCs/SCs

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. A list of 105 candidates was released by the party at a press conference in New Delhi. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh made the announcements.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur Assembly seat, Deupty CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Siratu Assembly seat. BJP announced names of candidates for 57 out of the 58 seats which will go to polls in the first phase on February 10 and 48 out of 55 seats which will vote in the second phase on February 14.

Key points on candidate list

The Bhartiya Janata Party has announced the names of 107 candidates.

10 seats for women, 44 seats for OBC candidates and 19 seats for SC.

63 of 83 sitting MLAs from the party have been repeated, while 20 dropped.

There are 20 new faces in the first list of candidates for the upcoming polls.

More than 60% of the names announced are from the OBC and SC categories.

There are 10 women candidates in the first list of Bhartiya Janata Party.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur (Urban) seat.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to contest from Sirathu seat in Prayagraj district.

BJP has fielded Pankaj Singh from Noida, Tejpal Singh Nagar from Dadri, Dhirendra Singh from Jewar.