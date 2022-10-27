Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

Bank of India fraud in Aligarh (Representational)

In Aligarh's Khair town, a Bank of India ATM malfunctioned and dispensed Rs 500 notes against the input of Rs 100 notes. In 18 transactions, the bank lost Rs 1,96,000 due to a technical glitch.

The incident came to light when a customer informed the guard stationed at the ATM kiosk about the discrepancy.

After scanning the CCTV camera installed in the ATM kiosk, the Bank of India has identified five people. They have initiated the process to recover the lost money.

The bank had filled the kiosk with 2,000 notes of Rs 500 value. On October 22, due to some issue, the machine coughed up Rs 500 notes when the customer wanted Rs 100 notes.

Two customers tried to make the most of the situation. While one customer decamped with Rs 60,000 extra, the other took out Rs 52,000 extra.

Three others have received extra money, Jagran reported.

The police and the bank's senior officers have been informed.