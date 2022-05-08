UP: 8-year-old boy bathing in pond dragged underwater by crocodile

The crocodile will be released in a river.

Bahraich: An eight-year-old boy was dragged underwater by a crocodile while bathing in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. The incident took place on Saturday. The remains of the body were located by divers early Sunday.

"Virendra of Gud village under Motipur police station limits was attacked by a crocodile when he went to the pond with his sister," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan said.

Upon being attacked by the crocodile, the boy's sister rushed to home and told the incident to her family. They alerted the authorities. Soon, the forest department launched a search operation.

"The remains of the deceased have been recovered and sent for post-mortem," the DFO said.

With inputs from PTI