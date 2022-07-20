UP: 7-year-old child sexually assaulted, murdered; hand jutting out of lawn revealed body

UP: The body has been sent for post-mortem (Representational)

A seven-year-old child was sexually assaulted and murdered in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. The boy's face was bashed in, to conceal his identity. The mortal remains of the boy were found in a secluded place on Tuesday, SP Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The boy went missing on Monday at 3 pm. The police were informed about the missing boy the same day.

The police launched a search with help from villagers and saw a hand on the lawn of a secluded house. They took out the boy's body from the spot.

The body was sans any cloth.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The investigation is on.

Reported by IANS