Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP: 7-year-old child sexually assaulted, murdered; hand jutting out of lawn revealed body

UP, Fatehpur: The body was sans any cloth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

UP: 7-year-old child sexually assaulted, murdered; hand jutting out of lawn revealed body
UP: The body has been sent for post-mortem (Representational)

A seven-year-old child was sexually assaulted and murdered in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. The boy's face was bashed in, to conceal his identity. The mortal remains of the boy were found in a secluded place on Tuesday, SP Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The boy went missing on Monday at 3 pm. The police were informed about the missing boy the same day. 

The police launched a search with help from villagers and saw a hand on the lawn of a secluded house. They took out the boy's body from the spot.

The body was sans any cloth. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The investigation is on. 

Reported by IANS

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 396 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.