UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur

CMO Alok Ranjan said action against the hospital will be taken after the probe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 07:48 AM IST

Kanpur: While recuperating, they said they have lost their vision. (Representational)

Kanpur: Six senior citizens lost their eyesight in UP's Kanpur district after they underwent eye operations for cataracts. They also complained of headaches and pain in the eyes. The Chief Medical Officer of the city has ordered a probe. 

All six underwent operations at an eye check-up camp conducted by the Aradhya nursing home. 

While recuperating, they said they have lost their vision and had extremely painful eyes.

Meanwhile, CMO Alok Ranjan said action against the hospital will be taken after the probe. 

