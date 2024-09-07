Twitter
UP: 5 dead, several injured after 3-storey building collapses in Lucknow

Five people were killed and 24 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening, officials said.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

Image courtesy: PTI
Five people were killed and 24 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening, officials said.

As per information provided by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner, the injured have been rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital in the state capital.

Five people have been killed in the incident and 24 have been injured. Rescue operation is underway, they said. Three of those killed have been identified as one Pankaj Tiwari (40),Dheeraj Gupta (48) and Arun Sonkar (28).

The identities of two of those killed are yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown, officials said. The building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.

Some construction work was being done in the three-storey building. It was constructed around four years ago, police said.

Senior police and administrative officials are on the spot to oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

Defence Minister and MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh spoke to the district magistrate regarding the incident and took an update about the relief work and treatment of the injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

