UP: 5 dead, 1 injured after speeding car rams into tractor trolley in Moradabad

At least five people, including a child, were killed after a speeding car rammed into a tractor-trolley near the Gular trisection in the Kundarki police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad late last night. According to sources, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R car lost control and rammed straight into the trolley, that was parked by the road loaded with timber, leading to the death of five passengers in the car.

An injured person in critical condition has been admitted to the nearest hospital, where he is now undergoing urgent medical treatment. Among the deceased are two women, two men, and a child. They were returning to their home in the Mundha Pande police station area after attending a family event, primary probes suggested.

The police reached the site of the accident in time. An investigation has been launched and the bodies sent for post-mortem.

Further details are awaited.