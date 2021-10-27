UP: 3 Kashmiri students booked for celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in T20 World Cup

The Yogi government has swung into action against those celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the T20 World Cup match that was held on October 24. A case has been registered in Agra against three Kashmiri students accused of celebrating Pakistan's victory. These students have also been suspended by the management.

Arshad Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Shaukat Ahmed Ghani, three students from Kashmir who came to study at the RBS Engineering Technical Campus in Agra, expressed happiness over Pakistan's victory. It is alleged that the students raised anti-national slogans supporting Pakistan's victory by putting up statuses on WhatsApp. It also included some videos of the match.

After the matter came to social media on Tuesday, the officials of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) created a ruckus after reaching the college. Later, BJYM workers gave a complaint at the Jagdishpura police station. In the complaint given by BJP leader Gaurav Rajawat, it was alleged that the accused students have raised anti-national slogans. He said that the accused students shared such things through WhatsApp status.

Also read ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Another BAD news for Virat Kohli after loss against Pakistan

Thereafter, the police registered a case against the students under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(1)(b) (intending to cause fear to the general public) of the IPC, besides section 66F of the Information Technology Act.

The accused Kashmiri students have come to study under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme. A total of 11 Kashmiri students including them were given admission here.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has adopted a strict attitude on the people celebrating the victory of Pakistan over India in the T20 World Cup match. He said that strict action will be taken against those who glorify the enemy country and raise slogans against their nation while staying in India. He talked about finding such people and registering a case of sedition against them, after which the administration has started taking action against such people.