FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PayPal cuts jobs in India: 600 employees reportedly fired; 1500 jobs at risk

PayPal cuts jobs in India: 600 employees reportedly fired; 1500 jobs at risk

West Bengal News: TMC office attack? Abhishek Banerjee questions action against BJP

West Bengal News: TMC office attack? Abhishek Banerjee questions action against BJP

GDP growth rate 2.5 percent? Ex-Finance Secretary contradicts govt claim of 7.8 percent

GDP growth rate 2.5 percent? Ex-Finance Secretary contradicts govt claim of 7.8%

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

UP: 25-year-old man dies after falling from hill during picnic in Sonbhadra

A 25-year-old man died after allegedly slipping from a hill while returning from a picnic in Sonbhadra’s Markundi area, police said.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 09:08 AM IST

UP: 25-year-old man dies after falling from hill during picnic in Sonbhadra
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 25-year-old man died after allegedly falling from a hill in the Markundi area of Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Subedar Yadav, also known as Munna, a resident of Markundi village. He had gone for a picnic with his friends in the Chopan police station area.

Man slips while climbing down hill

According to Chopan SHO Gopal Ji Gupta, Yadav and his friends had taken a bath in water at a waterfall during the outing. He later climbed up a nearby hill.

While he was coming down, he allegedly lost his balance and slipped from a height, suffering serious injuries.

His friends immediately took him to the medical college for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, the SHO said.

Body sent for post-mortem

Police have sent Yadav’s body for post-mortem examination. Further proceedings are underway, officials said.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PayPal cuts jobs in India: 600 employees reportedly fired; 1500 jobs at risk
PayPal cuts jobs in India: 600 employees reportedly fired; 1500 jobs at risk
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down Pakistani F-16, takes premature retirement, joins Goa-based private airline
Abhinandan Varthaman who downed Pakistan F-16 in 2019 takes premature retirement
Kareena Kapoor REGRETS being school dropout; 'That’s why I have pushed my boys...'
Kareena Kapoor REGRETS being school dropout
Raghav Chadha claims name 'shifted' in Punjab draft electoral rolls, AAP denies role
Raghav Chadha claims name 'shifted' in Punjab draft electoral rolls
GDP growth rate 2.5 percent? Ex-Finance Secretary contradicts govt claim of 7.8 percent
GDP growth rate 2.5 percent? Ex-Finance Secretary contradicts govt claim of 7.8%
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement