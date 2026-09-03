UP: 25-year-old man dies after falling from hill during picnic in Sonbhadra

A 25-year-old man died after allegedly slipping from a hill while returning from a picnic in Sonbhadra’s Markundi area, police said.

A 25-year-old man died after allegedly falling from a hill in the Markundi area of Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Subedar Yadav, also known as Munna, a resident of Markundi village. He had gone for a picnic with his friends in the Chopan police station area.

Man slips while climbing down hill

According to Chopan SHO Gopal Ji Gupta, Yadav and his friends had taken a bath in water at a waterfall during the outing. He later climbed up a nearby hill.

While he was coming down, he allegedly lost his balance and slipped from a height, suffering serious injuries.

His friends immediately took him to the medical college for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, the SHO said.

Body sent for post-mortem

Police have sent Yadav’s body for post-mortem examination. Further proceedings are underway, officials said.