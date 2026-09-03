UP: 25-year-old man dies after falling from hill during picnic in Sonbhadra

INDIA
A 25-year-old man died after allegedly slipping from a hill while returning from a picnic in Sonbhadra’s Markundi area, police said.
A 25-year-old man died after allegedly falling from a hill in the Markundi area of Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Subedar Yadav, also known as Munna, a resident of Markundi village. He had gone for a picnic with his friends in the Chopan police station area.
According to Chopan SHO Gopal Ji Gupta, Yadav and his friends had taken a bath in water at a waterfall during the outing. He later climbed up a nearby hill.
While he was coming down, he allegedly lost his balance and slipped from a height, suffering serious injuries.
His friends immediately took him to the medical college for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, the SHO said.
Police have sent Yadav’s body for post-mortem examination. Further proceedings are underway, officials said.