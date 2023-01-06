UP: 240-km Sri Ram Avtaran corridor to cover 5 districts, include traffic plan for convenience of devotees; details

File Photo | Representational

The Uttar Pradesh government has made plans to develop a new 240 kilometre corridor along the route of the annual 84-Kosi Parikrama pilgrimage. The corridor will cover as many as 21 religious destinations across 5 districts of UP

The corridor proposed by the CM Yogi Adityanath government in UP will be called the Sri Ram Avtaran corridor. It will go through Ayodhya, Basti, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar and Gonda districts. A traffic plan will be incorporated covering the religious places so that pilgrims can visit the prominent temples along the way conveniently.

The proposed corridor will start from Basti’s Makhaudha Dham in Basti. Makhauda Dham is also the starting point for the annual 84-Kosi Parikrama pilgrimage. The 84-Kosi Parikrama that ends at Ayodhya starts in April each year and devotees travel to 21 places of worship across the five districts. The corridor is expected to spur the overall development of the five districts and also create jobs for locals.

Furthermore, the government also plans to renovate the prominent religious destinations in the five districts covered by the corridor. These include major temples like Makhauda Dham (Basti), Shravan Kshetra (Ambedkar Nagar), Dulvaghat (Gonda), and Baba Nar Hari Das Ashram (Gonda).

The Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 will also be extended to the boundaries of 84-Kosi Parikrama. This proposal has already been approved by CM Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from IANS)