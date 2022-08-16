Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP: 10 men loot Flipkart agency in Fatehpur, decamp with Rs 19 lakh

UP, Flipkart loot: Agency manager Vikas said they were packing the cash after finishing the day's work when three bikes pulled up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

UP: 10 men loot Flipkart agency in Fatehpur, decamp with Rs 19 lakh
Flipkart (File)

In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, a group of around 10 men attacked a Flipkart agency and decamped with Rs 18,19,000. What makes the raid a dare to the administration is the fact that the agency was situated near the house of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

The incident took place at 10 pm.

Agency manager Vikas said they were packing the cash after finishing the day's work when three bikes pulled up outside the office, Amar Ujala reported. They brandished the guns at the staff and threatened to shoot them, demanding money.

The staff gave them all the money stored in the agency at the time.

All the senior police officials of the district reached the spot.

The investigation is on.

The police are examining the CCTV footage.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attacks in Srinagar, Budgam leave policeman, civilian injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.