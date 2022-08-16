UP: 10 men loot Flipkart agency in Fatehpur, decamp with Rs 19 lakh

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

Flipkart (File)

In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, a group of around 10 men attacked a Flipkart agency and decamped with Rs 18,19,000. What makes the raid a dare to the administration is the fact that the agency was situated near the house of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

The incident took place at 10 pm.

Agency manager Vikas said they were packing the cash after finishing the day's work when three bikes pulled up outside the office, Amar Ujala reported. They brandished the guns at the staff and threatened to shoot them, demanding money.

The staff gave them all the money stored in the agency at the time.

All the senior police officials of the district reached the spot.

The investigation is on.

The police are examining the CCTV footage.