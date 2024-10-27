The sender also demanded a ransom of $55,000 (Rs 4,624,288) and threatened that an explosion would occur if the demand was not met.

At least 10 premium hotels in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow received bomb threats via emails on Sunday. The sender also demanded a ransom of $55,000 (Rs 4,624,288) and threatened that an explosion would occur if the demand was not met.

According to an India Today report, the bomb threat email read, "Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want $55,000, or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spread everywhere. Any attempt at defusing the bombs will detonate them."

The main hotels targeted by the bomb threats include Comfort Vista, Clark Awadh Marriott, Saraca, Fortune, Lemon Tree, Piccadily, Casa, Dayal Gateway, and Silvette. The hotel management promptly alerted law enforcement authorities, which has launched investigations.

This comes a day after at least ten hotels in Gujarat's Rajkot city received bomb threat emails on Saturday, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The hotels received emails around 12.45 pm, prompting the police to search these premises thoroughly with the bomb disposal squad (BDS), said police inspector SM Jadeja of the Special Operations Group (SOG).

He said the sender of the threat email, identifying himself as Kan Den, claimed that he had planted bombs in 10 hotels, and they would go off in a few hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.