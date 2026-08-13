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UNSC Report: Al-Qaeda offshoot AQIS behind Nov 2025 Red Fort blast that killed 11; NIA chargesheet names 10

UNSC: Al-Qaeda offshoot AQIS behind Nov 2025 Red Fort blast that killed 11

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UNSC Report: Al-Qaeda offshoot AQIS behind Nov 2025 Red Fort blast that killed 11; NIA chargesheet names 10

UNSC report says Nov 2025 Red Fort car bomb was "officially attributed" to AQIS. NIA chargesheet named 10, including Umar un-Nabi who died in blast that killed 11. Report flags AQIS links in Bangladesh, Kabul leadership with Taliban IDs.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 07:32 AM IST

UNSC Report: Al-Qaeda offshoot AQIS behind Nov 2025 Red Fort blast that killed 11; NIA chargesheet names 10
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The car bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi in November 2025 has been “officially attributed” to al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to a new report from a UN Security Council body monitoring counter-terrorism sanctions. The biannual report from the Security Council’s monitoring team for sanctions on al-Qaeda and Islamic State, made public this week, also noted that AQIS is “trying to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there.”

NIA Chargesheet Names 10, Including Faridabad Professor

In May this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against 10 individuals in connection with the car bomb explosion near Red Fort on November 10, 2025. 

The blast, involving a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, caused 11 fatalities, numerous injuries and significant damage to property. The NIA named 10 accused linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of AQIS.

The investigation identified Umar un-Nabi, a former assistant professor of medicine at Al-Falah University in Faridabad who died in the blast, as the primary perpetrator. The UNSC report directly stated: “The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS.”

AQIS Evolving, Leadership In Kabul With Taliban IDs

The report said AQIS has “continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity” by establishing logistics and financial networks, working in “decentralised small, scattered cells instead of large units”. “The AQIS leadership reportedly remained in Kabul, having been issued tazkiras (national IDs), suggesting close cooperation between the Taliban and AQIS,” the report said.

AQIS also formed the backbone of Ittihad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP), which was reportedly responsible for multiple attacks, including a suicide bombing and VBIED near a security post in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on May 9 that killed 21 people.

Terror Groups Pursuing Chemical, Biological Weapons

The report warned that both AQIS and Islamic State have “shown a sustained interest over many years in developing chemical and biological weapons”. At the end of 2025, Indian authorities had arrested three people, including a doctor, who had been tasked by an Islamic State cell abroad to develop ricin, a type of poison.

The report said instructions on developing such weapons have been widely shared online. In February this year, Islamic State’s English-language “Invade” magazine included instructions on developing botulinum toxin and cyanide. “ISIL-K has shown a particular interest, and over the past 12 months circulated instructions on developing the toxin ricin,” the report said, referring to Islamic State-Khorasan Province.

Other Key Findings

- Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan: Status and strength “remained unchanged”. On April 28, As-Sahab Media published a statement supporting TTP operations against Pakistan for the first time.

- Cryptocurrency: Report highlighted “increased use of cryptocurrency by terrorist groups” like ISIL-K and recommended a “dedicated ‘digital currency address’ field in the sanctions list”.

- Terror Financing: Report flagged “misuse of third parties” and urged implementation of FATF recommendations on beneficial ownership

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