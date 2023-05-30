Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Unruly Air India passenger assaults crew members in flight

An unruly passenger onboard a Goa to Delhi flight physically assaulted a crew member. Find out what happened to the passenger next in the article.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Unruly Air India passenger assaults crew members in flight
Air India passenger assaults crew | Photo: PTI

A male passenger on board an Air India flight from Goa on Monday physically assaulted a crew member. The unruly passenger was handed over to security personnel after landing at the Delhi airport, according to the airline. 

In recent months, there have been multiple incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard aircraft, and the latest incident happened onboard flight AI882 en route from Goa to Delhi.

"The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour and was handed over to the security personnel. We have also reported the incident to the regulator," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Further details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained. "Safety of our crew and passengers is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn this unruly behaviour of the passenger. We will offer all support to the affected crew members," the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Air India imposed a two-year flying ban on an individual who caused physical harm to two female cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight on April 10.

Read: Delhi Sakshi murder case: Who are 6 prime accused in gruesome crime? How they are related to minor's death

An unruly air passenger can face a flying ban for varying periods under the regulations of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). As per the rules, unruly passenger behaviour can be classified into three levels.

Unruly behaviour such as physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation are classified as Level 1 while physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking or sexual harassment are classified as Level 2.

Life-threatening behaviour such as damage to aircraft operating systems, physical violence like choking and murderous assault are considered as Level 3. Depending on the level of unruly behaviour, an internal committee set up by the airline concerned can decide on the duration for which an unruly passenger can be banned from flying.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: After Rhythm Chanana, another Delhi metro girl goes viral, dances to Garry Sandhu’s song
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.