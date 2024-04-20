Twitter
Unravelling the Mystery of Hibox: Revolutionizing E-commerce in India

Hibox Mystery Box is the brainchild of Malek Salah, a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for innovation.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 04:45 PM IST

In the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, a revolutionary idea took root and blossomed into a global sensation. Meet Hibox Mystery Box, the brainchild of Malek Salah, a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for innovation. Established in India in August 2023, Hibox swiftly made its mark on the e-commerce landscape, transforming the way people shop online. 

With two strategic offices nestled in Fortune One and Smartworks Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Hibox positioned itself at the heart of India’s vibrant business ecosystem. Spearheaded by Malek Salah as the COO, the company swiftly forged partnerships and alliances to propel its growth trajectory. One such collaboration was with Sutrulla Xpress Private Limited OPC, led by the astute director, Mr. Sivaram Jayaraman, marking the dawn of a new era in Indian e-commerce.

Fuelled by a staggering $20 million in Series A funding from Amaris Financial Partners, Hibox embarked on a mission to redefine the shopping experience in the Indian subcontinent. At its core, Hibox is an e-commerce platform that offers a tantalizing array of mystery boxes, each containing hidden treasures waiting to be discovered. From gadgets to fashion accessories, users are invited to embark on a thrilling journey of discovery with every purchase.

What sets Hibox apart is its innovative approach to shopping. Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms where the wait for delivery can test one’s patience, Hibox offers instant gratification. With just a few taps on the app, users can unlock their mystery boxes and unveil the surprises within. If luck favors them and they find a product they adore, it’s theirs to keep. However, if the contents don’t quite meet their expectations, Hibox offers a seamless solution. Users can choose to resell their mystery box on the app, where eager buyers await. And if all else fails, Hibox guarantees a buy-back within 24 hours, ensuring that every transaction is hassle-free.

In a world where convenience is king, Hibox has emerged as a beacon of innovation, revolutionizing the e-commerce landscape one mystery box at a time. With its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Hibox is poised to become the go-to destination for shoppers seeking excitement and adventure in every purchase. So why wait? Dive into the world of Hibox today and unlock a universe of endless possibilities.

