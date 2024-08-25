Twitter
'Unpardonable sin...' PM Modi stresses for harsh penalties in crimes against women

PM Modi was addressing a gathering in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. At the function, he spoke with "Lakhpati Didis," or women who belong to self-help groups and make Rs 1 lakh a year.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

'Unpardonable sin...' PM Modi stresses for harsh penalties in crimes against women
In a significant speech on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the harsh penalties that will be meted out to those who commit crimes against women. He stated, "We are strengthening laws to ensure stringent punishment for those perpetrating crimes against women."

PM Modi was addressing a gathering in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. At the function, he spoke with "Lakhpati Didis," or women who belong to self-help groups and make Rs 1 lakh a year. He also congratulated the 11 lakh new "Lakhpati Didis" who made the achievement during his government's third term.

PM Modi said, “Along with increasing the strength of mothers, sisters and daughters, their safety is also the priority of the country. I have raised this issue repeatedly from the Red Fort. Today, be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters. I will once again tell every political party of the country, every state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin.”
 
It also stated that he disbursed bank loans totalling Rs 5,000 crore during the event, benefiting 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Three crore 'Lakhpati Didis' are the goal that the government has set forth. 

His remarks are noteworthy in light of the numerous crimes against women that have been publicised in the nation in recent weeks, most notably the rape and murder case in Kolkata where the semi-naked body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The horrific act chilled society and inspired the medical community to go on strike. There were more concerns about the way the police and local government handled things at first, but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation after the Calcutta High Court got involved. The crime scene was left unprotected, and work on repairs was initiated in a nearby room.
 
Additionally, the Supreme Court granted suo moto cognisance to the case and directed the 10-person STF to submit a comprehensive report outlining safety protocols for physicians.  In order to ensure the hospital's security, it also mandated the deployment of CISF. The CBI is carrying out its investigation in the interim. Seven people, including Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal of the institute, Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect, a fellow civic volunteer who was close to Sanjay, and four hospital employees who had dinner with the victim the day of the crime, have undergone polygraph tests by the investigative agency.
 

The CBI raided fifteen locations in Kolkata and Howrah earlier today. The raids were connected to another case in which Sandeep Ghosh was accused of financial irregularities. At 6:45 a.m., the federal investigative team arrived at the former principal's home in Beleghata. Another CBI team arrived at Sandeep Ghosh's residence following several hours of the raid.
 
In addition to him, the CBI team also made it to Dr. Debashish Som's residence in Kolkata's Keshtopur. Dr. Som is close to Sandeep Ghosh and works in the RG Kar Hospital's forensic department. The addresses also include the homes of medical supplier Biplab Singh in Hatgacha, Howrah district, and former Superintendent (MSVP) Sanjay Vashishtha in Entally.

