Unorganised sector workers to get Rs 3000 monthly pension under PM-SYM scheme - Here's how you can register

The workers of unorganized sector will get a yearly pension of Rs 36000 under the Pradhan Mantri Yogi Mandhan Yojana scheme by just depositing Rs 2 per day. Under this scheme, unorganized sector workers include street vendors, rickshaw pullers, construction workers and labourers among others who are engaged in similar works.

What does the PM-SYM scheme say?

If a worker registers themselves under this scheme, they will have to deposit monthly Rs 55. This means, if from the age of 18, a person starts savings Rs 2 a day, he/she will be eligible to get a pension of Rs 36000 annually. Similarly, to get this benefit, if a person starts this scheme at the age of 40, he or she will have to deposit Rs 200 monthly.

The pension benefit will start from the age of 60, when you will start getting Rs 3000 per month, i.e., Rs 36000 per year.

Eligibility:

If you want to get yourself registered under this scheme, you must have a savings bank account or a Jan Dhan Bank account, a mobile number and an Aadhaar card. The minimum age is 18 years while, the maximum is 40 years.

An unorganized sector worker whose monthly income is less than Rs 15000 is only eligible to apply for the scheme.

How to register for the scheme?

You can register for the scheme through the Common Service Center (CSC) portal. All the information provided for the scheme through this portal will go into the central government's data.

Details:

For more details, you can to the office of Labor Department, LIC, EPFO, which have been made the facilitation centers for this scheme by the central government.

You can also get more details of the scheme by calling at toll-free number 18002676888.