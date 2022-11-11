Unnao, UP: Dalit woman found dead at home sans clothes, rape suspected

Unnao rape (Representational)

A Dalit woman was found dead inside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. The body was found sans clothes and blood was oozing out of the private part. Police suspect murder after rape.

The woman was alone at the time of the crime. Her younger sister found her unconscious and naked when she returned after taking her coaching classes. She alerted her neighbours who informed the police and her parents.

The police soon arrived with the forensic team. They suspect the attacker strangulated her after the rape.

They sent the body for post-mortem and started investigating the case. They have taken some suspects in custody.

The woman's father is an education worker. The woman was a second-year college student. She was pursuing the Bachelor of Science degree.

Also read: Unnao girl, 11, gives birth to baby boy months after gang-rape; authorities stunned

More details are awaited.

The city has attained notoriety over the years due to several crimes against women. The most high-profile was the rape of a student by ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The woman's father died in police custody, allegedly at the behest of the politician.

Sengar was later expelled by the BJP.

In 2020, Sengar was convicted of raping the minor on the pretext of getting her a job. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.