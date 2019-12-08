Unnao rape victim's last rites likely today; family wants to meet CM Yogi Adityanath

The last rites of the Unnao gang-rape victim, who died at a Delhi hospital on Friday after being set on fire by the men accused of raping her, are likely to be conducted on Sunday (today) at her home in Unnao district.

Country-wide protests are taking place demanding strong action against the accused where several voices are of the opinion that the culprits must be given capital punishment.

Meanwhile, sister of Unnao rape victim has demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should visit them and take an immediate decision. She has also demanded a government job.

The victim was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital after she was set ablaze by her rapists on Thursday, however, she passed away at 11:40 pm on Friday.

According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire.

All four accused have been arrested on the basis of the victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, which has come under intense attack from the opposition following the death of the Unnao gangrape survivor, has announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance and house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the family.

The announcement was made by two Uttar Pradesh ministers who met the family of the gangrape survivor who passed away in Delhi on Friday, a day after being set on fire by the accused.

"District Magistrate will give a cheque worth Rs 25 lakhs to Unnao rape victim's family as financial assistance. Also, as per the family's demand, a house will be allotted to them under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," state Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was one of the two ministers to visit the family said.

Opposition parties have slammed Yogi government over the rape cases with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanding the chief minister's resignation.

Opposition parties including the Congress held protests at various places including Unnao and Lucknow as the party blamed the Yogi government for poor law and order condition in the state.