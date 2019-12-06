Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze, critical; family recieves death threat

Family members of Unnao rape survivor, who was set ablaze by the people she had accused of raping her earlier this year, claimed that they had received death threats on Friday. The victim is in critical condition and is currently being treated at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The uncle, aunt of the victim and other relatives received threatening calls and has sought security from the police.

On Thursday, the rape survivor in Unnao, some 60 kilometers from state capital Lucknow, was set ablaze by those accused who are out on bail.

She suffered 90% burn injuries and was being treated at a Lucknow hospital yesterday. Later in the evening, the government decided to shift her to Delhi on doctors' advice.

The attack on the rape survivor has created a massive outrage in the country with demands for strict punishment to the culprits. The incident resonated in the Parliament, with Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu assuring the House that he has spoken to UP chief secretary on the matter.

The five men who raped her in March this year are suspected to be behind the incident. All of them have been arrested, the police said. Out of them, two are accused of raping her.

According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire. The arrests were made on the basis of the victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

In March, the victim had filed an FIR against two men from her paternal village in Unnao, accusing them of raping her.

One of the accused was later arrested by the UP Police but he had got out on bail last week. The other accused was on the run.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the incident. An ASP rank officer to head the SIT, he said.