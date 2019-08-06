Unnao rape survivor's condition remains critical in AIIMS, lawyer also airlifted to Delhi

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday has sought information from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding Unnao rape victim's safety and lodging facility to the family and survivor's attendants. Court also sought a report from DG UP regarding the protection of witnesses there.

According to the latest health bulletin on Unnao rape accused, AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center issued a notice and said the patient was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre from KGMC, Lucknow on August 5, 2019 at night. The victim is sick, on life support systems, needing medication to support her blood pressure.

The health bulletin has also mentioned that the patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under multi-disciplinary team of doctors. Moreover, a day after the Unnao rape victim was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to AIIMS, her lawyer who was also critical has been airlifted to Delhi today.

Delhi: Lawyer of Unnao rape survivor brought to Trauma Centre, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi from Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/fNnZiGvIOv — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the airlifting of the Unnao rape survivor to be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Delhi, following a request by her mother, who claimed that she had contracted pneumonia.

The bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose directed the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately arrange an air ambulance to transport the survivor and also her lawyer, if he, too, was willing to be shifted to Delhi.

The bench asked the state authorities to ensure the same was done by Monday evening. The court further directed the AIIMS authorities to ensure that once the survivor and the lawyer are brought to the hospital, adequate arrangements are made for their treatment.

The order of the court came on an urgent mentioning made by advocate D Ramakrishna Reddy, appearing for the survivor's mother. According to Reddy, the survivor was down with pneumonia, even as she remained on a ventilator.

Moreover, the mother is a prime witness in the case involving the rape survivor's complaint against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the apex court had shifted the trial to Delhi and prescribed a 45-day period for it to conclude.

Therefore, the mother told the court that her presence in Delhi is inevitable and it was in these circumstances that the family thought it fit to shift the survivor to Delhi.

The court allowed the request but asked the doctors treating the survivor to certify whether she was in a fit condition to be transported. Nobody appeared for her lawyer, who is critical as well, but off the ventilator. The bench allowed the lawyer to contact the UP administration to be shifted to Delhi.

Meanwhile, the state government informed the apex court that the survivor's uncle had been moved out of Rae Bareli jail to Tihar Jail. The Court fixed the matter for hearing on August 9.