Unnao rape survivor injured as truck rams into her car, aunts killed; family, oppn demand CBI probe

A vehicle in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck, killing two members while leaving her and one other injured in Rae Bareli on Sunday, police said.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar who is an accused in the rape case was arrested on April 13 last year.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the victim, her paternal aunt, maternal aunt along with their advocate sustained serious injuries in the accident when they were on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

Her aunts succumbed to injuries while the others have been transferred to a trauma centre in Lucknow and given security.

Verma also said that on the directives of senior officials, he along with the mother of the survivor, three sisters and brother are rushing to Lucknow.

He added that no security guards were accompanying the rape survivor and an investigation has been launched into this.

"Security guards provided for protection of the victim by police were not present with her at the time of the accident. Action will be taken once the investigation concludes," he said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh told PTI that an over-speeding truck hit the car carrying the rape survivor.

"There were showers and the truck driver lost control over the vehicle. The car driver tried to save the passengers, and but they sustained serious injuries," he said.

The police have seized the truck and have also arrested the driver. According to a report by NDTV, the number plate of the truck was wiped with black paint.

Sengar, a four-time MLA, is lodged in the jail for allegedly raping the minor girl when she visited him for a job on June 4, 2017. The CBI had last year filed chargesheet against the MLA and several others.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow.

After much protest, the case was handed over to the CBI which filed three chargesheets against the MLA last year. The first chargesheet was filed against the BJP MLA and another person under the POCSO Act for the gangrape of the minor girl. The second chargesheet was against five people, including BJP MLA’s brother for assaulting the victim's father in police custody which led to his death.

The third chargesheet was filed against 10 accused, including Sengar, his brother Atul Singh Sengar and three cops in connection with the case related to lodging a fake FIR under the Arms Act against the father of the victim.

Later in August, shortly after CBI filed the chargsheet against the MLA, a key eyewitness in died under mysterious circumstances. Identified as Yunus, the man was buried hurriedly without getting post-mortem.

The family of witness and the victim’s uncle had alleged conspiracy behind Yunus' death and held the jailed BJP MLA and his goons responsible for the mysterious death.

Family, oppn demand CBI probe

The family has demanded a CBI probe into the matter. A cousin of the victim alleged conspiracy and demanded a probe.

The opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party also supported the family's demand.

"Unnao rape victim met with an accident today under suspicious circumstances, two members of her family have died in the accident. Congress party demands an investigation," Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the Sunday incident.

On directives of Yadav, three SP MLCs went to trauma centre and enquired about the condition of the rape survivor and her family, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

"The accident involving the Unnao rape victim in Rae Bareli is a serious incident, and there could be possibility of murder behind this incident," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

"This incident has links with a BJP MLA and there is BJP government in the state. There is 'jungle raaj' in the state. The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery," he added.

The Samajwadi Party said that it will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the accident.

