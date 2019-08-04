Headlines

Unnao rape survivor develops pneumonia, condition remains critical

The condition of both the patients is critical but stable, a bulletin by King George's Medical University hospital said, adding her lawyer is doing better.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 01:06 PM IST

The Unnao rape victim is still being kept on the ventilator as she has developed pneumonia which is causing mild fever, the King George's Medical University hospital, where she has been admitted, on Saturday.

"The female patient is still on the ventilator and she has caught pneumonia due to which she is having a fever. She is being administered medicines to keep her blood pressure normal," a bulletin by the hospital said.

The condition of both the patients is critical but stable, it said adding her lawyer is doing better.

"The male patient is able to breathe normally. However, the two are still in an unconscious state and their treatment is being carried out for free by a team of experts," it said.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a case of murder against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from BJP on Thursday, and nine others in connection with the accident.

A legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, Sengar had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.

