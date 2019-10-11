Unnao rape survivor accident case: CBI files chargesheet against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, drops murder charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others in the Unnao rape victim accident case in which two aunts of the girl who has accused the legislator of rape were killed.

The agency has, however, dropped murder charges against the UP MLA.

In July, a truck with a blackened number plate rammed into a car in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli that was carrying the minor girl who had accused Sengar of sexual assault two years ago. While the accident killed her relatives, she sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a Lucknow hospital from where she was later transferred to AIIMS in Delhi.

After outrage, the case was transferred to CBI.

In the FIR filed by the CBI in late July, along with Sengar, 10 other accused were also named. All the accused were booked under the charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

In the chargesheet, Ashish Kumar Pal, driver of the truck which rammed into the car, has been charged under 304, 338 and 279 of IPC related to causing death by negligence, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and rash driving or riding on a public way.

While the chargesheet has been filed in a special CBI court in Lucknow, it will be transferred to Delhi for hearing.

Last year, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017 when she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

In February, 2018, the girl's family moved court seeking to include Sengar's name in the rape case. After this move, the victim's father was booked by the police under the arms act and put in jail.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the CM's house on April 8 last and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

The UP government had then referred the matter to the Centre for CBI probe.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against Sengar in July last year and booked him under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.

CBI later filed another chargesheet in the case of custodial death of the victim's father, naming Sengar's brother.