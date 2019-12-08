Unnao rape-murder: Seven police personnel, including SHO, suspended for negligence of duty

The Unnao victim was gang-raped and set ablaze by five men, including two of her rapists on December 5, while she was going to Raebareli for a hearing of the rape case.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday suspended seven police officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bihar police station in Unnao district, on charges of negligence in the case of the Unnao rape-murder victim.

The action was taken by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Unnao himself, Vikrant Veer, who suspended SHO Ajay Tripathi, six inspectors and four constables of the Bihar police station. The police personnel were suspended on charges of negligence, in that they failed to take timely action to prevent the brutal rape and murder of the 23-year-old woman. The suspension order read: "All of the above are suspended with immediate effect, keeping in view the negligence of work from the District Unnao of Bihar, laxity and arbitrariness in the incidents related to crime control/prosecutions."

The Unnao victim was gang-raped and set ablaze by five men, including two of her rapists on December 5, while she was going to Raebareli for a hearing of the rape case.

Her body having suffered 90% burns, the Unnao victim died on Friday night at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, the doctors in-charge of treating her later informed.

Her family on Sunday performed the last rites. The victim's sister had earlier said that they won't cremate the body until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family. However, a senior government official convinced the family to perform the last rites.

All four accused have been arrested on the basis of the victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, which has come under intense attack from the opposition following the death of the Unnao gangrape survivor, has announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance and house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the family.

Opposition parties have slammed Yogi government over the rape cases with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanding the chief minister's resignation.