Unnao rape-murder: Seven police personnel, including SHO, suspended for negligence of duty

Headlines

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Wordle 800 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28

Rajasthan: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota; 22nd case this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Famous left-handed people in the world

10 anti-aging foods you must include in your daily diet

Asia Cup 2023: Batters with maximum sixes in IND vs PAK matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

HomeIndia

India

Unnao rape-murder: Seven police personnel, including SHO, suspended for negligence of duty

The Unnao victim was gang-raped and set ablaze by five men, including two of her rapists on December 5, while she was going to Raebareli for a hearing of the rape case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 10:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday suspended seven police officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bihar police station in Unnao district, on charges of negligence in the case of the Unnao rape-murder victim.

The action was taken by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Unnao himself, Vikrant Veer, who suspended SHO Ajay Tripathi, six inspectors and four constables of the Bihar police station. The police personnel were suspended on charges of negligence, in that they failed to take timely action to prevent the brutal rape and murder of the 23-year-old woman. The suspension order read: "All of the above are suspended with immediate effect, keeping in view the negligence of work from the District Unnao of Bihar, laxity and arbitrariness in the incidents related to crime control/prosecutions."

The Unnao victim was gang-raped and set ablaze by five men, including two of her rapists on December 5, while she was going to Raebareli for a hearing of the rape case.

Her body having suffered 90% burns, the Unnao victim died on Friday night at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, the doctors in-charge of treating her later informed.

Her family on Sunday performed the last rites. The victim's sister had earlier said that they won't cremate the body until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the family. However, a senior government official convinced the family to perform the last rites.

All four accused have been arrested on the basis of the victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, which has come under intense attack from the opposition following the death of the Unnao gangrape survivor, has announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance and house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the family.

Opposition parties have slammed Yogi government over the rape cases with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanding the chief minister's resignation.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

Heartwarming click: 'Legend and her son' pic of R Praggnanandhaa and mom sweeps the internet

Remember this Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly teammate? He married Bollywood star’s sis, built multi-crore business

'PM Modi gave new speed, energy to India's space mission': Amit Shah

Supreme Court to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi demolition plea tomorrow

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE