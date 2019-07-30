Unnao rape case: Victim wrote to CJI alleging she received 'threats' to take back case, sought action

Days before Unnao rape survivor's accident, the victim had written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi seeking action against those who were making threats, forcing her to take back the case in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is a prime accused.

In a letter written to CJI Ranjan Gogoi, the Unnao rape victim had mentioned that people were threatening her to take back the case otherwise her family would be put in jail.

According to news agency ANI, the Unnao rape victim in a letter dated July 12, 2019, had appealed to CJI Ranjan Gogoi to "take action against those who are making threats".

"People came to my house and threatened to take back cases, otherwise the whole family will be put in jail in fake cases", Unnao rape survivor wrote in her letter to the CJI.

Earlier on Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor had met with an accident when she was on her way to Rae Bareli from Unnao. The vehicle in which she, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling collided with a truck. While two of the victim's aunts succumbed after the accident, she and her lawyer are grievously injured.

The accident sparked outrage, with many wondering if the accident was staged. "What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case? #BJPSackSengar" tweeted Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government urged the Centre to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Apart from this, a murder case was registered against Sengar (prime accused in Unnao rape case), his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her aunts were killed.

Also, the opposition on Tuesday created ruckus in the Parliament while protesting against the Unnao rape survivor's accident. However, the Centre said that the Uttar Pradesh government is taking steps to ensure justice for the girl and her family and urged the Opposition not to politicise the matter.

The protests, that began soon after the House convened for the day, was led by Congress members. They were joined by members from the Trinamool Congress, DMK and BSP, among others.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP and DMK members walked out of the House. Trinamool Congress walked out twice.

More than 30 members, mostly from the Congress were in the Well, for nearly 40 minutes and were heard shouting 'we want justice'.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)