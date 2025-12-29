Unnao rape case update: SC asks Kuldeep Sengar to file response; key hearing developments in 8 points

In the biggest update and relief to the Unnao rape case survivor, the Supreme Court stayed Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Senger during the hearing on the case.

In the biggest update and relief to the Unnao rape case survivor, the Supreme Court stayed Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Senger during the hearing on the case. Supreme Court's three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant heard the Crime Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea challenging the Delhi High Court's decision.

Know the case in 8 points:

- SC said 59-year-old Sengar should not be released from custody.

-The apex court had asked the former BJP MLA to file a response within four weeks and ordered that a counter-affidavit be filed within four weeks.

-The SC posted the matter for hearing in the last week of January.

What SC said on Senger’s jail term?

-“Tentatively, we are inclined to stay the order. Generally, the principle is that once a person has walked out, the court does not take away liberty. But here, the situation is peculiar since he is inside the jail for another case,” CJI Kant said.

-“We are conscious of the fact that when a convict or an undertrial has been released, such orders are not ordinarily stayed by this court without hearing such persons. But in view of peculiar facts, where the convict is also convicted for a separate offence, we stay the operation of the Delhi High Court,” the top court said.

-Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was representing the central probing agency, had requested the top court to stay the high court order, and term the incident as “very horrific case.”

-Rape survivor’s mother praised the top court’s order and said, “We are very happy. We want to thank the Supreme Court. My daughter should get justice. I want the accused to be given a death sentence.”

- The bench also criticised so-called social media trials after Sengar’s counsel told the court that photographs of Delhi High Court judges were being circulated online with captions asking people to “identify these judges.”