'Russia wanted Ukraine to succeed,' Zelenskyy laughs on Donald Trump's statement who tell all about Putin's positive remark
Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals coach who died after collapsing minutes before BPL 2025 game
Kajol swears by pilates at 51: Joint-friendly workout that builds strength, longevity
Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi? Pakistan cop who solved 'murder case' in an hour leaving podcast midway, here's what exactly happened
Unnao rape case update: Amid massive protest, Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's order granting bail to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar
China’s warning to US, Taiwan? Beijing launches 'Justice Mission 2025' military drills begin after sanctions
Allu Sirish annouces wedding date, it has special connection with his superstar brother Allu Arjun, on this day Pushpa actor...
Viral video: After AP Dhillion kissed Tara Sutaria, beau Veer Pahariya looks visibly 'pissed' after concert, netizens react on their 'rushed' exit
Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Know why Pakistan kabaddi player is facing indefinite ban
13 died, hundreds injured after train derails in Southern Mexico, WATCH video
INDIA
Unnao rape case update: Supreme Court in its hearing stayed Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Senger. Massive protests have been going on yesterday by several activists and the Opposition including the Congress.
Unnao rape case update: Supreme Court in its hearing stayed Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Senger. “In view of peculiar facts where convict is convicted for a separate offence. We STAY OPERATION DELHI HC ORDER DATED DECEMBER 23, 2025, AND THUS RESPONDENT SHALL NOT NE RELEASED PURSUANT TO THE SAID ORDER,” CJI Surya Kant said.
SC was hearing a plea by CBI which has challenged the Delhi High Court’s relief to suspension of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s life sentence in the Unnao rape case. Massive protests have been going on yesterday by several activists and the Opposition including the Congress. The CBI has filed a special leave petition filed under Article 136 of the Constitution.
Congress workers protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding justice for the survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case.All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba led a protest by Congress workers. Police detained several protesters.