Unnao rape case update: Amid massive protest, Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's order granting bail to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Unnao rape case update: Supreme Court in its hearing stayed Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Senger. Massive protests have been going on yesterday by several activists and the Opposition including the Congress.

Unnao rape case update: Supreme Court in its hearing stayed Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Senger. “In view of peculiar facts where convict is convicted for a separate offence. We STAY OPERATION DELHI HC ORDER DATED DECEMBER 23, 2025, AND THUS RESPONDENT SHALL NOT NE RELEASED PURSUANT TO THE SAID ORDER,” CJI Surya Kant said.

SC was hearing a plea by CBI which has challenged the Delhi High Court’s relief to suspension of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s life sentence in the Unnao rape case. Massive protests have been going on yesterday by several activists and the Opposition including the Congress. The CBI has filed a special leave petition filed under Article 136 of the Constitution.

Congress workers protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding justice for the survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case.All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba led a protest by Congress workers. Police detained several protesters.